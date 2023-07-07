Vacation Bible school in Rawlings
Rawlings United Methodist Church will hold vacation Bible school July 10-14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The theme is “Hero Hotline” for children ages 3 and older to enjoy Bible stories, crafts, music and snacks.
The church is located on U.S. Route 220.
Yard sale offers pizza, goodies
Emmanuel United Methodist Women will hold a yard, pizza and bake sale July 15 from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Setup is free.
The church is located 4 miles west of Frostburg on U.S. Route 40.
For more information, call 301-689-3647.
Rocky Gap resort helps shelter
Rocky Gap Casino Resort collected 496 supplies for the Family Crisis Resource Center during a two-month drive held for local residents and guests to help needy families.
Paper products, plastic silverware, trash bags, laundry detergent, dryer sheets and similar items were donated by guests and team members.
Rinker family reunion scheduled
The Rinker family reunion will be held July 16 at 1 p.m. in Pavilion 5 at Constitution Park. Place settings and meat will be provided.
Families and guests should bring their food of choice and share notable events.
Flinstone Charge hosts food pantry
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on July 20 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in vehicles while drivers stay inside. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
