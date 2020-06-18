WELLERSBURG, Pa. - Ronald Lee Emerick, 75, of Wellersburg, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at WVU Ruby Memorial. Born May 25, 1945, in Cumberland, he was a son of the late George Leydig and Dolly Emerick. He was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald L. Emerick Jr; a broth…