ACM presents Q&A sessions
Allegany College of Maryland’s program directors and recruitment staff will hold virtual question and answer sessions about specific academic programs using Zoom through June 25. The hour-long sessions offer the chance to speak directly with program directors.
All sessions will begin at 7 p.m. Information about connecting to the Zoom calls is posted at allegany.edu and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Preregistration is required.
Questions may be directed to Sue Rowan at srowan@allegany.edu.
Drive-thru meal provided by church
Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will sponsor a drive-thru carry-out meal at the front of the church June 20 at 4 p.m.
Luke meeting remains virtual
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet in a regular business session June 22 at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will be closed to the public.
To join via conference call, email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074. Participants will have to announce that they are on the call. The meeting will be recorded.
Beeman-Green reunion canceled
The Beeman-Green reunion, scheduled for July 12, has been canceled.
Public can support 4-H youth program
The 4-H members who usually participate in the Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo work year-round raising livestock to be auctioned and completing art, sewing and other handcrafted projects to be exhibited. They also enter robotics projects in an annual countywide competition.
Members of the community who would like to support the youth can purchase locally raised and processed beef, chicken or pork. Contact Lacie Ashby at lashby@umd.edu. To learn more about the Summer Robotics Challenge, visit https://extension.umd.edu/allegany-county/4-h-youth/robotics-and-stem or contact Jessica Mellon at jmellon2@umd.edu.
Any 4-H member with a handcrafted project can submit a photo for virtual display by contacting Jody Parrish at jparrish@umd.edu. For more information, call 301-724-3320.
