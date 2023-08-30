Bridge to close for work Wednesday
The Baltimore Street Bridge will be closed to traffic Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. through Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. in order to perform necessary construction for the bridge.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
Civil War group to hold meeting
The Civil War Round Table of Allegany County will meet Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at LaVale United Methodist Church, 565 National Highway.
Member Dave Hardman will give a presentation on “An Introduction to the Trapdoor Springfield Rifles.”
Garden club to hear from Big D Electric
The Garden Club of Cumberland will meet Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Building.
The program, “Electric Conservation,” will be presented by Betsy Delozier, president of Big D Electric Inc.
Car, vendor show at fire company
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company will have a car and vendor show Sept. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will meet Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. at Friendsville Volunteer Fire Company. Bedford Road auxiliary will meet Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Community Building.
Likens family to hold reunion in Barton
The descendants of Edgar and Nettie Likens, Moscow Mills, will hold a reunion Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the Barton Meadow Pavilion.
The meal will begin at 2 p.m. Chicken and paper products will be provided. Families should bring a covered dish. For further information, contact Jeanie Laffey or Shirley Benson.
Watercolor Society to prepare for show
The Western Maryland Watercolor Society will meet Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the LaVale Library. Members will prepare for the upcoming show “Where Water Meets Pigments” at the Allegany Arts Council Schwab Gallery. For more information, email westernmdwatercolorsociety@gmail.com.
