Church offers drive-thru meal
Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will sponsor a free community drive-thru meal Aug. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m., a change from the previous dinner time schedule.
Luke to hold public meeting Thursday
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. in the auditorium of the Luke City Building.
Anyone wishing to speak must sign up and adhere to a five-minute speaking limit. To join the meeting via conference call, contact lukemd@comcast.net or 301-359-3074. Callers will have to announce their name.
Event for overdose awareness set
BEDFORD, Pa. — Several organizations have joined together to host Bedford County’s first overdose awareness event, An Evening of Healing & Hope, Aug. 31 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Square in downtown Bedford.
The free community event is scheduled in observance of International Overdose Awareness Day to end overdose and remember those who have died without stigma and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind.
Local organizations will share support services for individuals and families.
The evening will conclude with speakers on the impact of overdose and the lighting of memorial luminaries that will be provided.
