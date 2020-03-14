Free movie at Garrett church
The Garrett (Pa.) United Methodist Church will hold movie night March 15 at 6:30 p.m. with the free showing of “Overcomer.”
The film is from the creators of “War Room.” Life changes overnight for coach John Harrison after he loses his basketball team and is challenged by the principal to coach a new sport. Questioning his own worth, he dares to help the least likely runner take on the biggest race of the year. The inspirational story is filled with faith, humor and heart.
Groups cancel, postpone events
The planning committee meeting for the Braddock Junior High/Middle School 55th reunion on March 16 is postponed due to the school being closed for coronavirus prevention.
The Bruce High School class of 1960 luncheon scheduled March 18 is canceled.
The Valley High School class of 1966 luncheon at Culinaire Cafe is canceled because of the extended spring break at Allegany College of Maryland. Plans for next month will be announced at a later date. Any questions, call Janice at 301-729-3361.
Cumberland Eastside Neighborhood Association has rescheduled its March 16 meeting to April 20 at 7 p.m. at 228 Baltimore Ave. Dr. Jack Murray will speak on the advantages of chiropractic care.
Bel Air Crime Watch has canceled its March 17 meeting due to Bel Air Elementary School being closed.
Women of Faith holds meeting
Centenary United Methodist Church Women of Faith met recently with 12 members attending.
Shirley Kline gave the devotions on “Verse by Verse,” “Not Growing Old” and “Do You Want to Fast This Lent?” Thank-you notes were read from Susie Christman and Interfaith Pantry.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to Ramona Nave, Dee Growden, Shirley Kline, Ginny Sachs and Susie Christman. Members were asked to keep in their prayers Jane McClay, Tim Growden, Chuck Shelquist, Carol Froelich and Donna Bishop.
The group sent two packages of coupons to military families. Dee Growden and Linda Zembower delivered gingerbread crafts and choir angels to Devlin Manor and Cumberland Healthcare Center for Christmas. Reservations have been made for Christmas dinner at Lindy’s Restaurant on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. A spirit night and bake sale was held at Roy Rogers. A donation was given to a family who had a house fire.
Officers elected were Helene Grove, president; Leslie Cross, vice president; Sarah Heavner, secretary; Dee Growden, treasurer; Christian Personhood, Shirley Kline and Ramona Nave.
The next meeting will be April 6 at 1 p.m. at the church.
WELCA members plan spring events
Members of WELCA, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church met recently to plan upcoming events.
The group will sing “Savior Like A Shepherd Lead Us” at the 10 a.m. service on March 22.
The Flight 93 Men’s Chorus will perform April 19 at 3 p.m. A freewill offering will be taken and a spaghetti dinner will follow in the fellowship hall. Tickets can be obtained from Jeanne Hale at 301-722-7155.
It was announced that seven members of the church will be going on a bus trip to see “Queen Esther” on June 16.
The next meeting will be held April 2 at 11 a.m. in the church parlor.
Members are asked to bring cookies for the shut-ins.
Piedmont public meeting Wednesday
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet March 18 at noon.
The agenda includes water and sewer, cleanup day in May and a levy estimate.
