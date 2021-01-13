Flintstone food program set
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive- thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on Jan. 26 at 9 a.m.
Clients will remain in their cars while boxed food items are placed in their trunks.
For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
Group holds service for the unborn
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will hold its annual memorial service for the unborn children Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. at Davis Memorial Cemetery, Uhl Highway.
A monument for all aborted children in the U.S. was erected in the cemetery by the CHCO in 2004.
For more information, call 301-722-4624 or visit www.chco.info.
