Students invited to game
Garrett County students who have earned a Play Hard, Live Clean medal will be recognized at the Northern vs. Southern High School girls basketball game on Jan. 23 at Northern.
Students get into the game free by wearing their medals. They will be honored at the start of the varsity game and should arrive by 7 p.m. The JV game is at 6 p.m.
Bountiful Blessings set
Bountiful Blessings will be distributed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Washington and Smallwood streets, Jan. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The program assists families with cleaning supplies, paper goods and personal hygiene items not covered by other agencies. Participants should bring a photo ID.
Archaelogy group to meet
The Western Maryland Chapter of the Archaeological Society will meet Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 211 S. Lee St.
Members are invited to bring in their latest acquisitions — an artifact, geofact, fossil, article or book for show and tell.
MS support scheduled
A Multiple Sclerosis Empowerment meeting will be held Feb. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Cumberland Library.
The topic of discussion will be community resources and programs available to those in need. Certified Community Health Worker Megan Yutzy will be the speaker.
Any questions, contact group leader Jessica Ogle at 240-609-5744 or jessicaogle37@gmail.com.
Stadium plans discussed
The Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund Committee met and discussed future improvements to the stadium and plans for the 2023 fundraiser.
The Walk a Mile for Ol Greenway and Cumberland City Mini Marathon will be held April 22. The next meeting will be Feb. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.