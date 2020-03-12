Stephens will minister Sunday
Missionary Don Stephens will perform music and ministry March 15 at 9:30 a.m. at Barton United Methodist Church and 11 a.m. at Westernport United Methodist Church.
Stephens will give an update on his trips to Russia, Germany, Cuba, Japan and Canada as well as missionary work in the U.S.
Outdoor gear swap set March 21
An outdoor gear swap will be held at 1812 Brewery on March 21. Gear can be dropped off from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Shopping will occur from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will include bicycle clinics from 1 to 4 p.m. and live music by The Pros from Dover at 6 p.m.
Swappers can bring outdoor summer or winter gear to sell, but no hunting gear. Unsold gear must be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. Unclaimed items will be considered donated.
Food by Good Karma will be available for cash only.
For more information, contact clarkin79@gmailcom or visit SipSwapOutdoorGearSwap on Facebook.
Police hold drug take-back day
Maryland State Police will hold a prescription drug take-back day in coordination with Allegany County Health Department Behavioral Health Services on March 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at the LaVale CVS Pharmacy.
Anyone can turn in unused or expired prescription medication for safe disposal. Home pickup is available by calling Maryland State Police at 301-729-4361.
Midland prepares for town election
The town of Midland will hold voter registration April 6 and 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Town Hall.
The town election for mayor and four council seats will be held May 12 with polls open from 1 to 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
Candidates must register with Ted Baker by April 15. Forms will be available at voter registration or by calling 301-268-7716. Absentee ballots can be requested from Baker and must be received by the town clerk by May 12.
Vietnam trip moved to February 2021
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its fall Vietnam trip to Feb. 18-27, 2021.
As a result of the date change, the trip preview presentation has been rescheduled to May 12. The presentation will last from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the conference room at the Visitors Center. Attendees should register by contacting Nick Sharps at nick@garrettchamber.com or 301-387-5237.
