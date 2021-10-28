Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Nov. 3 at noon at the American Legion.
The agenda includes a water line update and emergency response.
Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.
Group to learn new exercises
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at Grace Memorial Community Church, 1005 Bishop Walsh Road. Kiersten Stevens, a physical therapist with Progressive Physical Therapy, will demonstrate exercises with members participating as they are able.
The Dec. 3 meeting will be a Christmas party with a meal from Bob Evans.
Garden club to meet at ACM
The Garden Club of Cumberland will meet Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Building.
The program, “Plant Biodiversity Protection,” will be presented by Martin Reisinger.
WELCA to hold meeting Nov. 4
WELCA will meet Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. in St. Luke’s Lutheran Church parlor.
The craft, bake sale and flea market will be held Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Setup will be on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
