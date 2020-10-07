Moorefield road work to begin
Delays will occur on Old State Route 55 in Moorefield, W.Va., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning as early as Oct. 12, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Work will begin at the junction of U.S. Route 220 and will end at the junction of Spring Avenue.
The project involves milling and paving with base failure repairs. The contractor anticipates the work will be completed Oct. 30, weather permitting.
Barton to hold public meeting
The Barton mayor and commissioners will meet Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Town Hall.
Local genealogical society offers help
The Genealogical Society of Allegany County has canceled its Nov. 19 meeting.
Members are available at the Allegany College of Maryland Library to assist the public with family research on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other times are available by appointment.
Church service to welcome pastor
The congregations of Melvin United Methodist Church and Fairview United Methodist Church will welcome Hal Atkins as their new pastor during a service Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Union Grove Campground worship site.
Residents given census extension
U.S. Census Bureau self-response and field operations will continue through Oct. 31.
The extension will allow the time to target the remaining Maryland households that have yet to complete their 2020 Census.
Council members to meet next month
The Local Development Council for Allegany County will meet Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. in Room 100 of the Allegany County Office Complex.
The 15 members were appointed by the county commissioners to recommend how to use local impact grant funds. The funds represent 3.75% of the state’s portion of the proceeds from the video lottery terminals at Rocky Gap Casino Resort.
