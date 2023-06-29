No transit service on Fourth of July
The Allegany County Transit office will be closed July 4 and buses and vans will not run.
Liquor board to hold meeting Wednesday
The Allegany County Board of License Commissioners will meet July 5 at 10 a.m. in Room 100 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation must be preapproved by calling 301-724-6485.
Women for Christ to host luncheon
Women for Christ will hold a luncheon meeting July 12 at 11:45 a.m. at the Cumberland Country Club.
Micky Stevens will share his testimony and Gary Phillips will be the speaker.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526 by July 9.
Board of Elections schedules meeting
The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet July 11 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
Public participation must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
New Covenant UM offers Bible school
New Covenant United Methodist Church, 1709 Frederick St., will hold vacation Bible school July 25-27 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Youth ages 4 through high school are welcome but parents should remain with any 4-year-olds.
The focus will be “Who is Jesus?” Kids will travel from Bethlehem to Egypt to Jerusalem and elsewhere in the church fellowship hall. They will sing songs and do crafts, including a carpentry craft. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call Peggy Teats at 240-273-2380.
Outdoor art event in Welton Park
Local visual artists are invited to bring their art materials and a lunch for a day of sketching, painting and conversation July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shelter No. 4 in Welton Park, Petersburg, W.Va.
The event is sponsored by Grant County Arts Council Inc. as a day to sketch, paint, take pictures, make collages from found objects and enjoy the company of other visual artists.
Children, who must be accompanied by an adult, might enjoy painting rocks.
Anyone who requires accessibility assistance should contact GCAC at P.O. Box 988, Petersburg, WV 26847, GCArtsCouncil@gmail.com or 304-257-4891.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.