Carpendale public meeting Tuesday
The town of Carpendale will hold its monthly meeting June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall.
The meeting is open for the public to attend.
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The mayor and council of Piedmont will meet June 3 at noon on the second floor of the American Legion.
Agenda items include water and sewer, city vehicles and grants for recycling and/or trash disposal.
Call in to ‘attend’ Luke meeting
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet in a regular business session June 3 at 2 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will be open via conference call. Email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074 for the call-in and access numbers. Callers will have to announce their names and the meeting will be recorded.
