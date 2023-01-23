Free tax preparation to begin next month
The AARP Tax-Aide Program will provide free tax return preparation by volunteers who have completed an intensive tax training course on preparation of federal and state returns.
Tax return preparation will be held at LaVale United Methodist Church, 565 National Highway, on Tuesdays beginning Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.
Enter through the double doors at the rear of the church.
Taxpayers are asked to bring in all information concerning this year’s taxes, a copy of last year’s tax return, information regarding health insurance and any correspondence from the IRS. Photo identification is required and Social Security cards are required for all dependents.
In the event of inclement weather, Tax-Aide operates on the same schedule as the public schools. If school is canceled, the site will not be open.
Tree canopy cutting will delay traffic
Tree canopy cutting operations will be performed on Greenland Gap Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 27, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Tree cutting will continue on Welton Orchard Road from Jan. 30 through Feb. 10.
Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic. Motorists should expect significant delays. Exact schedule is weather dependent.
Story Time returns to library branches
Story Time has resumed on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the LaVale Library, Wednesdays at the Frostburg, George’s Creek and Washington Street libraries and Thursdays at the South Cumberland and Westernport libraries.
Story Times enhance early literacy skills with book reading, singing, rhyming, moving and creating with an Allegany County library program specialist.
To learn more, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info.
Firemen’s auxiliary to install officers
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary will meet Feb. 7 to install officers. The meeting will follow a chicken dinner at the fire hall.
For more information, call 301-463-2996.
Civil War group to hear speaker
The Civil War Roundtable of Allegany County will meet Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale United Methodist Church.
Cameron Mallow will speak on the Swamp Dragons.
Soil district board to hold meeting
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the ASCD office, 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting. Call 240-609-3493 with any questions.
Kindergarten registration open
Meyersdale Area Elementary School has opened registration for kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.
Children who will be 5 years old before Sept. 1 can be enrolled by calling 814-634-8313, Ext. 3.
A child who turns 6 by Sept. 1 must attend school.
