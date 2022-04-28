Piedmont to hold meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet May 6 at noon at the American Legion.
The agenda includes planning a cleanup day. Public comment is limited to five minutes per person.
Lending library in Barton
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary donated and installed a “Little Lending Library” in front of Town Hall to be used by children and adults.
Members met recently and planned a May 10 chicken dinner. For more information, call 301-463-2996.
Civil War group to meet
The Civil War Roundtable of Allegany County will meet May 5 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale United Methodist Church, 656 National Highway.
Allan Tischler will give a presentation on Sheridan’s Scouts.
Club member to give talk
The Garden Club of Cumberland will meet May 9 at 6 p.m. in the Allegany College of Maryland Continuing Education Building.
The program, “Seed Bombs 101,” will be presented by club member Frank Asher, who is a master gardener and landscape artist.
Ellerslie UMW donates
Ellerslie United Methodist Women met recently at Hobo’s Restaurant with seven ladies in attendance.
President Kathy Ahlburn prepared the Easter program.
Treasurer Janet Phillips announced that monetary gifts were sent to the Union Rescue Mission and Salvation Army.
The next luncheon meeting is scheduled for May 16.
Models available to sketch
The Off Pitt Street Theater will sponsor the Stockade Art Club-Camelot edition on May 6 from 7 to 10 p.m.
Participants bring art materials to sketch models in a variety of costumes and poses. Chris Strait will perform live music. The location is 110 W. Pitt St., Bedford, Pa.
