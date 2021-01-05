Students learn about the stock market
University of Maryland Extension recently piloted an online program to introduce students to The Stock Market Game. Students learned how to read stock market reports, invest, trade and manage their personal portfolios.
Local students who completed the course include Kevin Wagner Jr., Owen Pratt, Ethan Pusey, Will Patterson, David Miller, Sean Strawderman, Will Boyer, Ackerly Mulcaster, Gavin Ryan, Jesse Ketterman and Andrew Ketterman.
The students generated $20,526.05 in combined profit.
Garrett school board to meet Tuesday
The Garrett County Board of Education will meet Jan. 12 with a livestream of the public portion from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
The livestream information will be posted on the Garrett County Public Schools website, www.garrettcountyschools.org.
Public comment can be submitted to public.comment@garrettcountyschools.org by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.
The board president will read the first 10 comments aloud during the meeting.
Personal information will not be withheld and anonymous submissions will not be considered.
Luke to meet via conference call
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.
Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be closed to the public but can be joined via conference call. Contact lukemd@comcast.net or 301-359-3074. Participants will have to announce that they are on the call.
The meeting will be recorded.
