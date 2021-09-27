Parkinson’s support group will meet
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. at Grace Memorial Community Church on Bishop Walsh Road.
Rachel Sproat, UPMC Western Maryland community dietitian specialist, will present the program. The article “Handling Visual Hallucinations” associated with Parkinson’s will be distributed with a brief discussion. Beverages will be available.
Evergreen to hold open house event
The Evergreen Heritage Center in Mount Savage will hold an open house Oct. 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. with fall decorations, museum tours, craft activities and a Laura Ingalls-Wilder portrayal. For more information, call 301-687-0664 or visit www.evergreenheritagecenter.org.
Barton fire auxiliary makes plans
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary met to plan a turkey dinner for Oct. 12.
For more information, call 301-463-2996.
Beekeepers to wrap up the season
The Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association will meet Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E. Main St. as the final club meeting of the year.
Meetings will resume in February 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.