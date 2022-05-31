Southern gospel group to perform
The Padgetts of Columbus, Ohio, will perform Southern gospel music June 5 at the 9:30 a.m. service at Barton United Methodist Church and 11 a.m. at Westernport United Methodist.
Soil district board to meet June 14
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet June 14 at 10 a.m. at the ASCD office, 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting. Call 240-609-3493 with questions.
Theater to show original film
The Indie On Main, 15 N. Main St., Keyser, W.Va., will celebrate its fifth year June 5 at 3 p.m. with host Kenny Heath of WFWM.
The first movie ever shown at the theater, “In Name Only,” in 1939, will be playing. Heath will give the back story of the film, its actors and music.
Light food and beverages and free popcorn will be offered. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 304-359-4254 or visit The Indie On Main on Facebook.
Women for Christ meets for lunch
Women for Christ will meet at the Cumberland Country Club on June 8 at 11:45 a.m.
Aaron Mohler of the Union Rescue Mission will be the speaker and will provide music. The Ark of Hope animal rescue will be the feature.
Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526.
