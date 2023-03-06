Columbia Gas work continues
Columbia Gas of Maryland is continuing work on Broadway Street between Maryland Avenue and Woodside Avenue and at the intersection of Broadway Street and Maryland Avenue.
Broadway Street will be closed to daytime traffic. A lane shift will be designated for the work that affects Maryland Avenue. Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
DAV officer helps with claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4 on March 9 to help prepare claims for benefits for veterans and their families.
Appointments can be made by calling Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or email michelobqt@yahoo.com.
City retirees join for breakfast
The city of Cumberland retirees will meet for breakfast March 16 at 9 a.m. at Rock of Ages Restaurant.
Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
