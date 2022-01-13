MVA closed for holiday
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Branch offices are open by appointment only. Customers can check the MVA eStore to take advantage of many services available online.
Piedmont to hold meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.
Agenda items include a grant writer and mural submissions. Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.
City retirees meet Jan. 20
The city of Cumberland retirees will meet for breakfast Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. at Rock of Ages Restaurant on Virginia Avenue.
Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Coney to read town budget
The town of Lonaconing will hold a special meeting for the first reading of the 2022-2023 budget Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.