Barton UM to hold special service
Barton United Methodist Church will observe its 152nd anniversary Sept. 17 during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Witmer sisters will provide music.
The church opened its doors on Oct. 6, 1871. A fire destroyed the church March 24, 1920. The church trustees and other residents met quickly and made plans to rebuild.
On Feb. 6, 1922, the church reopened. An Estey pipe organ was presented to the church as a gift by J.J. McDonald.
Many improvements have been made throughout the years, including a new red metal roof, red carpeting and new red doors.
A luncheon will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
Services include missions talk
Bob Larson of BIMI/Reseeding America will talk about Baptist International Missions Inc. at the Sept. 17 services at Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church in Corriganville.
Reseeding America is planting new churches or church restarts in America. Services are held at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Solid Rock.
PPG workers to meet for breakfast
The PPG production and maintenance retirees will meet for breakfast Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Bone Cave topic of archaeologists
The Western Maryland Chapter of the Archaeological Society will meet Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 211 S. Lee St.
Adam Lewis of Frostburg State University’s geography department will speak about Bone Cave, a treasure trove of fossils from the Pleistocene era, some dating back 200,000 years, located just west of Cumberland.
City retirees set breakfast meeting
The city of Cumberland retirees will meet for breakfast Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. at Rock of Ages Restaurant. Questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
Raise the Roof Film Series continues
The Frostburg Palace Theatre will continue its 2023 Raise the Roof Film Series on Sept. 21 with “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”
The adaptation of Edward Albes’ 1962 play stars Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and is one of only two films to be nominated in every eligible category at the Academy Awards.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. show. All proceeds will go toward putting a new roof on the theater.
