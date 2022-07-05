Bible school at Rawlings church
Vacation Bible school will be held at Rawlings United Methodist Church on July 11-15 from 6 to 8 p.m. The theme is Food Truck Party.
Children ages 3 and up are invited to enjoy Bible stories, crafts, music and snacks. The church is located on U.S. Route 220 south of Bel Air.
Help offered with veteran claims
A Disabled American Veteran service officer will be at the Allegany College of Maryland Humanities Building, Room H-4, July 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to provide information and prepare claims for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents to obtain Veterans Affairs benefits.
Appointments are preferred.
Contact DAV Service Officer Ernie Unger at 301-842-2562, 301-331-0091 or michelobqt@yahoo.com.
Emmanuel UMW to hold yard sale
Emmanuel United Methodist Women will hold a yard, pizza and bake sale July 16 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The church is located west of Frostburg on U.S. Route 40. Setup is free. For more information, call 301-689-3647.
