Gnegy family to hold 52nd annual reunion
The 52nd annual Gnegy reunion will be held June 25 with a covered-dish lunch at 1 p.m. at Farmers’ Wildlife Park, Horse Shoe Run, W.Va.
The park is located off state Route 24 on Hogback Road across from the old store and post office.
Masks are recommended if unvaccinated.
Luke officials to be sworn in Thursday
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet June 23 at 10 a.m. in the Luke City Building auditorium. The newly elected commission will be sworn into office by Allegany County Clerk of Circuit Court Dawne Lindsey.
Speakers must sign up and are held to a five-minute limit. To join via conference call, contact lukemd@comcast.net or 301-359-3074. Callers will have to announce their name. The meeting will be recorded.
