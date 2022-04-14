Run/walk to raise money for Greenway
The Greenway Avenue Stadium 2.62 mile mini-marathon and 1-mile walk will take place April 23 at 9 a.m. at the stadium.
The fundraiser to improve the stadium is sanctioned by Queen City Striders and presented by Novus Physical Medicine and Pain Management.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m.
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet April 20 at 6 p.m. at the American Legion.
The agenda includes discussion on a second water plant operator, blacktop estimates, salt bin garage door, sewer certification training, a cleanup day and budget approval.
Aircraft group to meet Thursday
Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 will meet April 21 at 6 p.m. at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford, W.Va., to plan the breakfast that will be held April 24.
For more information, contact Katie Kight at 301-268-2624 or katiekight62@gmail.com.
Pantry on the Go in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on April 28 at 9 a.m.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles while drivers remain inside. For additional information, call 240-522-2460.
Classes unite for 35th reunion
The 1987 classes of Allegany High School, Fort Hill High School and Bishop Walsh School will hold a 35th reunion June 24-25.
The group will have a dedicated space for Rock the Mountains 2022 at Canal Place on June 24 from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are sold separately on Facebook.
The main event will be held June 25 from 6 to 11 p.m. with DJ Cap & Mot, a photo booth and raffles. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
Teen Challenge program offered
Bernie and Cathy Gillott of Global Teen Challenge will present Victors in War Against Drugs to Share on May 15 at 11 a.m. at Bethel Assembly of God in Oldtown.
The couple have served over 40 years offering music and testimony.
‘The Princess Bride’ at Palace Theatre
The Palace Theatre will reopen with “The Princess Bride” on April 22-23 at 7:30 p.m. with 150 tickets to be sold each night.
Doors open at 7 p.m. For information, call 301-689-5605 or visit frostburgpalace.org.
