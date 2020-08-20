Women’s group cancels event
The Garrett County Commission for Women has canceled this year’s Hall of Fame brunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event, traditionally held in the spring, recognizes outstanding Garrett County women by inducting them into the county’s Hall of Fame. The commission also introduces the winners of its annual scholarships, the recipients of the Maureen R. Sharps Scholarship and the Woman of Tomorrow award.
The Hall of Fame inductees and the scholarship winners will be introduced to the community in media releases and will be honored in person next year.
Martin’s offering flu vaccinations
Martin’s Food Markets will offer drive-up flu vaccinations from Sept. 13-Oct. 17. Customers can also visit any in-store pharmacy to receive their vaccination now. Most insurance plans cover flu shots with no co-pays. No appointment is needed for either of the vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccination. People at greater risk for complications from the flu include people with diabetes, pregnant women, adults over 65, children under 5, those with asthma and other chronic lung diseases, those with kidney and liver disorders, heart disease patients and those with compromised immune systems.
Autumn Glory nominations open
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations from chamber members for this year’s Autumn Glory Festival honorary golden ambassador.
The golden ambassador title honors a chamber member who has contributed to tourism in Garrett County. Owners, employees and volunteers of a chamber member organization are eligible to be nominated. Download the nomination form at visitdeepcreek.com/53rd-annual-autumn-glory-festival or contact Sarah Duck at sarah@garrettchamber.com or 301-387-8746. Nominations are due by Sept. 11.
The 2020 golden ambassador will be announced during the Autumn Glory kickoff event Oct. 9.
