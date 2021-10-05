Luke offices closed for Columbus Day
LUKE — The town of Luke office and shop will be closed Oct. 11 in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
FROSTBURG [mdash] Celebration of Life services for Alexander M. "Pete" Rowe will be at First Assembly of God, Lonaconing, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m.
CUMBERLAND — Lynn H. "Mickey" Lloyd, 88, formerly of Ridgeley, W.Va., died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Cumberland Healthcare Center. Visitation Upchurch Funeral Home, Sunday, Oct. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial services immediately following.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.