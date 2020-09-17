Church offers community meal
Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will sponsor a drive-thru take-out meal Sept. 19 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Free meals are served the third Saturday of each month.
Luke officials to be sworn in at meeting
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. in the Luke City Building.
The newly elected mayor and commissioners for 2020-2022 will be sworn into office by Dawne Lindsey, clerk of Allegany County Circuit Court. Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will be closed to the public. To join the meeting via conference call, email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074. Callers must announce their name. The meeting will be recorded.
Garrett County public meeting set
The Garrett County commissioners will hold a livestreamed public meting Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at www.facebook.com/garrettcountygovernment/.
The agenda includes reappointment of three women to the Commission for Women and an application for Community Development Block Grant funding.
To comment on agenda items, email gccomments@garrettcountyorg.
WELCA members plan activities
Members of WELCA of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church met recently in the church parlor with devotions given by Carolyn Andrews.
The group voted to have a takeout spaghetti dinner Oct. 24 in the church back parking lot. The group will meet Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. to prepare for the dinner. Members are to provide desserts.
The WELCA Christmas dinner will be held Dec. 3 at 12:30 p.m. at Hobo’s Restaurant. Call Carol Straw at 301-268-0789 for reservations.
Andrews gave a demonstration on tai chi before the group dismissed for lunch at Lindy’s Restaurant. The next meeting will be Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. in the church parlor. Sharon Cihlar will present a video of her trip to the Holy Land.
Paint with Pups at Mr. Toad’s Pottery
Mr. Toad’s Pottery will hold a Paint with Pups: Painting with a Purpose fundraiser for the Allegany County Animal Shelter on Oct. 8 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
All proceeds are donated to the shelter. Participants select their pottery piece and paint while adoptable dogs from the shelter circulate around the studio with their handlers. An event in August raised $800 for the shelter.
The paint your own pottery art studio is located in the LaVale Shopping Plaza. For reservations to Paint with Pups, visit bit.ly/paintwithpups or mrtoadspottery.com/events. Limited seating is available.
