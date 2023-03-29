St. Paul Lutheran observes Holy Week
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 15 N. Smallwood St., will hold a Palm Sunday service April 2. The congregation will gather at 10:15 a.m. to walk to the Allegany County Library, where they will join members of Emmanuel Episcopal and First Presbyterian churches for the blessing of the palms.
St. Paul members will return in a palm procession for a service beginning at 11 a.m.
A vespers service will be held April 5 in the downstairs chapel at 6 p.m. and a Maundy Thursday Mass will be in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. On Good Friday, at noon, members will participate in “The Way of the Cross” from the Shrine of SS. Peter and Paul to St. Paul Lutheran, to Emmanuel Episcopal and ending at First Presbyterian. St. Paul will hold a vespers at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Easter Sunday services will begin at 10 a.m.
Jehovah’s Witnesses offers program
The Cumberland Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will hold a free 30-minute presentation on April 1 and 2, “You Can Face the Future With Confidence!” A videoconferencing option is available. Visit jw.org and select “Attend a Meeting.”
Luke sets holiday closure schedule
The Luke office and shop will be closed April 7 and 10 in observance of the Easter holiday.
Garbage will be collected April 6.
Civil War group member to give talk
The Civil War Round Table of Allegany County will meet April 6 at 7 p.m. at LaVale United Methodist Church, 565 National Highway.
Member Justin Searles will give a talk on Civil War and slavery sermons.
Spring Revival to begin on Easter
Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church will host a Spring Revival with evangelist Richard Harper from April 9-14.
The revival will begin with Easter sunrise service at 7:30 a.m., followed by breakfast, then a 10 a.m. service, 11:15 a.m. Sunday school and a 7 p.m. service.
The remaining services are scheduled at 7 p.m. The church is located at 12510 Corrigan Drive NW in Corriganville. For more information, call 240-362-7112 or 301-616-3541.
Melvin UM Church observes Holy Week
Melvin United Methodist Church will observe Holy Week services on Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion and Good Friday at 7 p.m.
Easter services begin 11 a.m.
Pastor Hal Atkins will preside
The Melvin Choir under the direction of Debbie Evans and accompanied by Sam King will perform the anthems.
Barton auxiliary plans events
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary met recently to discuss plans for hosting the April 23 Allegany-Garrett Ladies Auxiliary meeting.
Plans were also made for the turkey dinner to be held April 12 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Prostate cancer group to meet
The Men’s Prostate Cancer Support Group will meet April 18 at 6:45 p.m. at Queen City Creamery.
Dr. Matt Allaway will speak on the latest advancements in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment. For more details, contact Rick at 301-707-5699.
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet April 5 at 6 p.m. in the American Legion.
