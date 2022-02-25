Ash Wednesday services set
St. Paul Lutheran Church, 15 N. Smallwood St., will host an ecumenical Ash Wednesday liturgy with Emmanuel Episcopal and First Presbyterian churches at noon.
The church will be open for distribution of ashes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. St. Paul will hold its liturgy at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 301-722-6604.
Piedmont to hold public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet March 2 at noon at the American Legion.
The agenda includes security system quotes, a mural decision, a burnt meter, garage door, Aubrey Stewart banner, handicap ramp on Ashfield Street and the garage heating bill.
Public comments are limited to five minutes per person.
Tree canopy work to delay traffic
The West Virginia Division of Highways has scheduled tree canopy cutting along U.S. Route 50 between its junction with state Route 42 in Mineral County and the Grant County line in Hartmansville.
Traffic will be delayed between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. while work is performed through March 11.
Trees will be cut on Johnson Run Road starting at U.S. Route 220. Traffic will be delayed between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. through April 1.
