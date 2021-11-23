MVA announces closures
LAVALE — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Branch offices will reopen Nov. 26 by appointment only.
Beginning at close of business Dec. 2 through 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6, branches will be closed as the agency deploys the final phase of its information technology modernization project known as Customer Connect. The eStore, appointment scheduler and 24-hour self-service kiosks will be unavailable from 9 p.m. Dec. 2 through noon Dec. 5.
