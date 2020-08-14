Pantry on the Go in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go at the Flintstone United Methodist Church on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.
Clients will remain in their cars while boxed food items are placed in their trunks. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 240-522-2460.
Prayer group to meet in LaVale
America Pray Now will meet Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express in LaVale to pray for the needs of Allegany County.
The evangelical nondenominational group is based in Ashburn, Va.
Any questions, call Jimmie Flanagan at 301-722-7828 or the Rev. Mickey Stephens at 301-777-1670.
Help with VA claims available
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, monthly visits from a Disabled American Veterans service officer to the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter have been discontinued.
Veterans Affairs claims assistance for service members, veterans, their spouses and dependents will continue to be provided by the DAV by telephone interview, followed by the claims forms being transmitted to the claimant for review and signature.
To request claims assistance, call 301-842-2562 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday or email michelobqt@yahoo.com.
Garden club names award winners
Members of the Garden Club of Cumberland met recently to discuss meetings and activities for the remainder of the year.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, monthly meetings from September through December are canceled. The garden tour that was scheduled for September has been canceled although tour chair Charlotte Lapp and garden owners have worked hard to prepare for the tour. The garden tour for 2021 is scheduled for June 26.
Lapp, civic beautification chair, announced gardens that were presented the 2020 beautification awards. The large garden award went to Tom and Becky Glotfelty, 523 National Highway, LaVale; small garden, Rick Methany, 549 National Highway, LaVale; business, Cracker Barrel, 13 Campground Road, LaVale, manager Tonie Goodman.
Gardens that are well-maintained, attractive- and appealing throughout the growing season are considered for the award. A sign is displayed at each location in recognition of the beautification efforts.
The club hopes to resume meetings in March 2021.
