Christmas services scheduled
The First Presbyterian Church of Frostburg, 33 Broadway, will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
The service will feature carols, readings and music from the choir. Christmas Day worship will be held at 11 a.m.
Coney sets meeting, closures
The Lonaconing mayor and council will meet Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Town Hall will be closed Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday and Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday.
