Solid Rock to host Spring Revival
Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church, Corriganville, will hold an Old-fashioned Spring Revival with Adrian Burden from May 22-27.
Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Daily worship is at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 240-362-7112 or 301-616-3541.
Christ Lutheran offers free meal
Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will host a free drive-thru community meal May 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Paw Paw alumni schedules banquet
The Paw Paw High School Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet May 28.
The classes of 1970-1972 will be honored and the classes of 2020-2022 will be recognized.
For reservations, contact Dottie Shambaugh at 304-947-7170 or email PPHSalumni@outlook.com.
Barton to hold budget hearing
The Barton mayor and commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget for fiscal 2023 on June 14 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, where copies of the budget ordinance are available. Call 301-463-6347 for information.
