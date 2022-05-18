Solid Rock to host Spring Revival

Solid Rock Independent Baptist Church, Corriganville, will hold an Old-fashioned Spring Revival with Adrian Burden from May 22-27.

Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. with Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. Daily worship is at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 240-362-7112 or 301-616-3541.

Christ Lutheran offers free meal

Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will host a free drive-thru community meal May 21 from 4 to 5 p.m.

Paw Paw alumni schedules banquet

The Paw Paw High School Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet May 28.

The classes of 1970-1972 will be honored and the classes of 2020-2022 will be recognized.

For reservations, contact Dottie Shambaugh at 304-947-7170 or email PPHSalumni@outlook.com.

Barton to hold budget hearing

The Barton mayor and commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget for fiscal 2023 on June 14 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, where copies of the budget ordinance are available. Call 301-463-6347 for information.

