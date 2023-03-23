Tree clearing to cause closure
State Route 42 in Mineral County will be closed between mile marker 8.78 and Feathers Road on March 25 and 26 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for canopy clearing and hazardous tree removal.
The exact schedule is weather dependent, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Eagles auxiliary collecting dues
Dues are being collected by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 2883, Cresaptown, through May 31.
Dues can be deposited in a sealed envelope in a mailbox at the club or can be mailed to Phillips. She can be reached at 304-738-4855.
Easter services scheduled
First Congregational Church will hold a Palm Sunday service April 2 at 10:45 a.m.
The Holy Thursday Communion service will be held April 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Easter Sunrise service on April 9 will begin at 7 a.m.
The cantata “Behold the Lamb” will be presented at 10:45 a.m.
The church is located at 103 Bowery St., Frostburg.
Stadium committee makes plans
The Greenway Avenue Stadium Capital Improvement Fund Committee met to discuss the new sound system, proposed upgrade to the lighting system and the upcoming fundraiser.
The annual Cumberland City Mini-Marathon and Walk for ‘Ol Greenway is a timed 2.62-mile run and a 1-mile fun walk set for April 22 at the stadium.
The group will meet again April 13 to finalize plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.