CHCO to resume outdoor rosary

The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will resume the outdoor prayer of the rosary for the deceased April 1 at noon at the Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Fayette Street.

Park Place UM Church sets events

Palm Sunday services at Park Place United Methodist Church, 80 National Highway, LaVale, will be held April 2 at 11 a.m.

Easter service will be April 9 at 11 a.m. Pastor Allen Whitworth will deliver the message at both services.

The men of the church will hold a shredding day at the April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A food item donation for the LaVale Food Pantry is requested for each container of paper to be shredded. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be for sale.

A tool, rummage and bake sale with hot dogs and burgers will be held April 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.

All proceeds go to charity.

Outdoor club auxiliary to meet

The Cumberland Outdoor Club Auxiliary will meet April 10 at 7 p.m at the club.

Nominations for secretary will be accepted. Birthdays for January through March will be recognized.

A white elephant sale will be held and refreshments will be served.

Library opening delayed April 10

Due to a staff meeting, the LaVale Library will have a delayed opening April 10 at 1.

For more information, call 301-729-0855.

