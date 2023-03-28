CHCO to resume outdoor rosary
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will resume the outdoor prayer of the rosary for the deceased April 1 at noon at the Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery on Fayette Street.
Park Place UM Church sets events
Palm Sunday services at Park Place United Methodist Church, 80 National Highway, LaVale, will be held April 2 at 11 a.m.
Easter service will be April 9 at 11 a.m. Pastor Allen Whitworth will deliver the message at both services.
The men of the church will hold a shredding day at the April 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A food item donation for the LaVale Food Pantry is requested for each container of paper to be shredded. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be for sale.
A tool, rummage and bake sale with hot dogs and burgers will be held April 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.
All proceeds go to charity.
Outdoor club auxiliary to meet
The Cumberland Outdoor Club Auxiliary will meet April 10 at 7 p.m at the club.
Nominations for secretary will be accepted. Birthdays for January through March will be recognized.
A white elephant sale will be held and refreshments will be served.
Library opening delayed April 10
Due to a staff meeting, the LaVale Library will have a delayed opening April 10 at 1.
For more information, call 301-729-0855.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.