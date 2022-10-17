Chamber to hold business showcase
The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce will hold the Allegany County Local Business Showcase on Oct. 19 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Frostburg State University Lane Center. Nearly 40 chamber member vendors will participate. The showcase will include giveaways and samplings from members restaurants. A cash bar will be available.
Sponsors for the event include ACT 1st Federal Credit Union, Dunkin’, UScellular, Act Personnel Service Inc., M&T Bank, Mountain City Center for the Arts, Rocky Gap Casino Resort and UPMC Western Maryland.
For more information, contact the chamber office at 301-722-2820.
FSU Upward Bound receives funding
Frostburg State University will receive $360,938 from the U.S. Department of Education’s Upward Bound Math and Science Program, which supports academic and career counseling to help students recognize their potential and prepare them to excel in postsecondary degrees and careers.
The program is designed to strengthen the math and science skills of students through trainings, research, counseling and mentoring.
Choral groups to perform at FSU
Frostburg State University’s department of music will present the FSU Choral Artists in a production of “Soundscapes I,” a sonic exploration of choral art, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
The concert is free and will be livestreamed; the link will be posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
Scott Rieker will direct the FSU Chamber Singers, the Troubadours Tenor-Bass Choir and the University Chorale. They will be accompanied by pianist Joseph Yungen.
LaVale groups to meet in library
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will meet Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in Room B of the LaVale Library, 815 National Highway.
The civic association plans to partner with the Maryland Forest Service to plant shade trees in urban and suburban areas in LaVale. Anna Twigg of the Maryland Forest Service will speak about the importance of urban tree projects. For more information, call 301-697-1141 or visit www.lavale.org.
Potomac State College-Community Concert Band to perform free concert
The West Virginia University Potomac State College-Community Concert Band, under the direction of Dr. Brian Plitnik, will perform a free concert on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in the Church-McKee Arts Center auditorium.
The PSC-Community Concert Band consists of college and high school students and members of the surrounding communities who share a love of music.
The concert repertoire will include: "Serenada" arranged by Charles Whitehill; "October" by Eric Whitacre; "The Gallant Seventh" by John Philip Sousa; "Landscapes" by Rossano Galante; "Themes Like Old Times" arranged by Warren Barker; "Music from The Incredibles" by Michael Giacchino/arranged by Jay Bocook; and Dedicatory Overture by Clifton Williams.
The campus community, along with surrounding communities are encouraged to attend. Providing cultural experiences for the community helps to fulfill the broader PSC mission statement to "Enhance the well-being and quality of life for the campus community, people in West Virginia, and the broader service region of the College."
For more information about the concert or to join the PSC-Community Concert Band, please email Brian.Plitnik@mail.wvu.edu, or call 304-788-6969.
Creative Needles Quilter meet Oct. 27
The Creative Needles Quilters will meet on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at the LaVale United Methodist Fellowship Hall, 565 National Highway. Tamar Clarke will demonstrate the sewing technique of “how to quilt as you go.” The group is accepting new members. For more information, visit www.schoolhousequiltersguild.org.
Community yoga at Gilchrist
The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts will host “Wellness Arts Community Yoga” on Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Participants are asked to arrive early to register and bring water and a mat.
Following each yoga session there will be a Happy Hour in the Gilchrist gallery until 9 pm to enjoy some conversation and light refreshments. There will be a cash bar where spirited and non-spirited drinks will be available. The sessions are offered by Gilchrist volunteer Christine Collins-Smith Nicolas as part of the wellness program. For questions contact cdcsmithART@gmail.com or
BalanceEssentialWellness@gmail.com
