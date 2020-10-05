Piedmont sets public meeting
The Piedmont mayor and council will meet Oct. 7 at noon at the American Legion.
Agenda topics include water and sewer, back street stage, trick-or-treating, mummers parade, an insurance quote and an employee matter.
Comments from the public are limited to five minutes per person.
Soil district board to meet Oct. 13
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. in the garage at the ASCD Office, 12407 Naves Crossroad.
COVID-19 safety precautions must be followed. The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting. ASCD will host the annual Local Work Group meeting virtually Oct. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. To participate, call the ASCD secretary, Mona Lee, at 240-609-3493.
Eagles auxiliary to hold celebration
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary of Cresaptown will celebrate its 52nd anniversary Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. in the downstairs front room of the Aerie Home on McMullen Highway.
On Oct. 6, 1968, the auxiliary was formed by 53 women and the membership has grown to over 600 women. The ceremony will honor charter members and past presidents, who are invited to attend as well as current officers and members. Dessert will be served following the ceremony.
Any questions should be directed to Secretary Maryon Phillips at 304-738-4855.
Carpendale to hold public meeting
The town of Carpendale will hold a public meeting Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall.
Board of Education candidates on forum
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual forum Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. featuring the three candidates for two at-large seats on the Garrett County Board of Education — Suzanne B. Sincell, Jason E. VanSickle and Tom Woods.
The panel will be moderated with time limits for answers from the candidates. Questions will be sent to the candidates prior to the forum; no questions will be taken from the audience.
The forum can be viewed on Zoom by registering at visitdeepcreek.com by Oct. 14 to receive the link. It will also be livestreamed on the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
For more information, call 301-387-4386.
State group seeks arts panelists
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking county arts development panelists with a focus on diversity of experiences and location and expertise in arts agencies of all disciplines in all Maryland’s diverse communities. Panelists must be Maryland residents.
Panelists serve a six-month term that can be renewed and receive compensation of $450 to 500 for their services, based on the number of assignments.
Panelists will attend a training session in January before evaluating eight applications using online grants management system SmartSimple from February through March. They will schedule and in-depth conversations with one or two assigned agencies and attend one panel meeting.
To submit an application, visit https://marylandarts.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp by Nov. 1. For assistance, contact dana.parsons@maryland.gov.
County salary study group will meet
The Salary Study Commission for Allegany County will meet Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. in Room 424 of the Allegany County Office Complex.
