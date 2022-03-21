Board of Elections to meet March 25
The Allegany County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting March 25 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the County Office Complex.
Public participation must be preapproved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
Archeological Society to meet
The Western Maryland Chapter of the Archeological Society will meet March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 211 S. Lee St.
David and Darlene Frederick will report on their five-month, 20,000-mile tour of the western United States, speaking specifically on which archaeological sites they visited.
Masks are required. For more information, call Roy Brown at 301-724-7769.
Bruce alumni to meet
Alumni of Bruce High School will meet April 7 at 6 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge over Westernport Post Office.
Bountiful Blessings sets drive-thru
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be open for a drive-thru Bountiful Blessings on March 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. Cars may arrive at 3:30 p.m.
Bags will be prepackaged with core items only. New recipients are asked to bring a photo ID for registration.
Women for Christ hold luncheon
Women for Christ held a luncheon at Cumberland Country Club March 9 with 63 ladies in attendance.
Chairperson Bernadette Ross welcomed the group and offered the blessing for the meal.
Pam Seaman opened the meeting by singing “Nothing But Holy” and “He Hideth My Soul.”
Emily Snyder from Hummingbird Floral Shop displayed floral arrangements and described their operations.
Speaker Pam Seaman gave testimony of her christian upbringing and serving churches with her husband in the United States and overseas.
The next luncheon will be held Wednesday, April 13, at 11:45 a.m. Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-707-2526.
