‘Just Be Kind’ signs available
The “Just Be Kind” yard signs will be available from the LaVale United Methodist Women on Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the church. If it rains, the group will relocate to the pavilion behind the church.
The yard signs are also available at The Uniform Village, 20 National Highway, LaVale.
State police seeks medics
The Maryland State Police Aviation Command recruiting staff will host a virtual open house for paramedics seeking to join the team.
On Sept. 8 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., paramedics will have an opportunity to get a glimpse into the everyday life of a trooper flight paramedic. The newest rescue technicians will provide an insight into their experiences since joining the command with the opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation.
The virtual open house is for practicing paramedics who have a desire to advance their career horizons.
For more information, email msp.medics@maryland.gov with “Open House” in the subject line. Include paramedic certification number, jurisdiction and brief biographical information. The 25 best-qualified individuals will be chosen for the first open house with more opportunities to follow in the future.
For more information, visit mdsp.maryland.gov.
