Free meal pickup continues
Allegany County Public Schools will provide free meals to students 18 and younger through Dec. 31, pending the availability of funding. This is a change based on an announcement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided at all 21 school locations Monday through Friday.
Bedford auxiliary meets
The Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary met and discussed the need for help on bingo nights.
The group is planning a soup sale for Nov. 3. The next meeting will be Sept. 14 at 6:15 p.m. at the Community Building. Members are asked to bring a covered dish.
MVA branches close for holiday
The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will close all branch offices Sept. 7 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Many services are available through the MVA eStore at MVA.Maryland.gov
Allegany Museum posts hours
The Allegany Museum has reopened with new hours Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm.
The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday.
Barton auxiliary plans meals
The Barton Firemen’s Auxiliary met recently to plan a baked chicken dinner for Sept. 8. The carry-out only dinner requires preorders.
Discussion followed on the menu for the Christian firefighters prayer breakfast to be held Oct. 3 and the Allegany/Garrett Fire and Rescue Association meeting Oct. 4.
Cemetery group recites rosary
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased Sept. 5 at noon at the Shrine of the Pieta in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery on Fayette Sreet.
