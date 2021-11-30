Cemetery group to recite rosary
The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization will pray the rosary for the deceased on Dec. 4 at noon at the CHCO headquarters, 400 S. Allegany St.
Services include musical guests
The Witmer Sisters will perform music and ministry Dec. 5 at the 9:30 a.m. service at Barton United Methodist Church.
Sandy Howard will perform music at the 11 a.m. service at Westernport United Methodist Church.
Garrett County public meeting set
The Garrett County Commission will meet Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. at the courthouse with the meeting to be livestreamed on the county government Facebook page.
Agenda items include a COVID-19 update, franchise agreement with Comcast, Meals on Wheels funding request and discussion on a county fire marshal.
The Garrett County 150th anniversary kickoff event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a proclamation and speakers Robert Boal and Al Feldstein.
Motorists should expect delays
The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of upcoming delays on U.S. Route 50 through Dec. 31 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tree canopy cutting.
The work zone will be between the junction of U.S. 50 and state Route 42 near Hartmansville and the junction of U.S. 50 and Route 42 in Mount Storm.
Arnold Road in Grant County will be closed Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between the junctions with South Mill Creek Road and Elk Horn/Getz Mountain Road for road repairs.
Soil district board to meet Dec. 16
The Allegany Soil Conservation District board of supervisors will meet Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at 12407 Naves Crossroad.
The agenda will be posted at https://www.alleganyscd.com at least five days prior to the meeting.
County tax office lists closures
The Allegany County Tax & Utility Office will be closed Dec. 13 for a software upgrade. The option to pay online will not be available.
The office will be closed Dec. 24 and 31 and customers will be able to pay online at www.alleganygov.org.
Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a drop box is located outside the main entrance to the county office complex.
Legislators to talk issues at breakfast
The Allegany County Chamber of Commerce will hold a prelegislative breakfast Dec. 16 at 7:30 a.m. at The Toasted Goat, Frostburg.
The District 1 delegation, comprised of Sen. George Edwards and Dels. Wendell Beitzel, Jason Buckel and Michael McKay, will discuss issues for the 2022 session and take questions from the floor. The meeting will conclude by 9 a.m.
To make reservations, contact the chamber at 301-722-2820 or peg@alleganycountychamber.com.
