Theater to hold holiday auditions
The Off Pitt Street Theater will hold auditions for the Christmas show “Fruitcakes” on Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 6 p.m.
Parts are available for actors ages 12 and up who show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The show will run at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10-11 and 17 with 3 p.m. matinee shows on Dec. 11, 18 and 19.
To sign up for an audition, visit www.offpittstreet.com, email info@offpittstreet.com or call 814-310-1987.
Legion group to observe holiday
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home to plan the Veterans Day dinner.
Baked items and homemade candy are needed for the dinner to be held Nov. 11 from noon to 2 p.m.
The items will be offered for donation only and can be dropped off the previous day after 1 p.m. or on Veterans Day.
The auxiliary will hold dessert sales following spaghetti dinners on Nov. 6 and Dec. 4.
The auxiliary Christmas dinner is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the post dining room and will be catered by George Pappas.
Call Peggy Hess at 301-689-6081 for reservations by Dec. 6.
Dues are being accepted for 2022.
Help needed with Lights on the Lake
Western Maryland Jaycees has launched registration and fundraising for the annual Lights on the Lake event at Rocky Gap State Park.
“The Jaycees are excited and proud to take on this community project to help bring cheer throughout. We are looking forward to having local businesses and organizations participate this year and really bring us all together,“ said Keira Shilling, Jaycees president and chair of the event.
The nonprofit organization is looking for sponsors and light builders to host the event that will be held at the day use parking area beginning the second weekend of December. The sponsorship/builder deadline is Nov. 12.
For more information, visit the Lights On the Lake Facebook page, email wmdjaycees@gmail.com or call 304-620-4582.
Historian to speak to genealogy group
Dan Oates, Hampshire County historian and author, will give a presentation on “Sharing our History” at the Genealogical Society of Allegany County meeting Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. in Rooms CE 12-14 in the Continuing Education Building at Allegany College of Maryland. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pantry on the Go in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go on Nov. 18 at 9 a.m. at the Flintstone United Methodist Church.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles while drivers remain inside. For additional information, call 240-522-2460 or 814-767-9418.
Breakfast with Santa for families
The Oakland American Legion Post 71 will hold Breakfast with Santa and Santa’s Workshop on Dec. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Kids under 13 will be admitted free. Each child will have the opportunity to select five gifts for family members at no cost.
