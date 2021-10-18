Speaker to report on Skipton homestead
The Western Maryland Chapter of the Archeological Society will meet Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 211 S. Lee St.
Matt McKnight of the Maryland Historic Trust will report on the 2020 remote sensing survey of Thomas Cresap’s fortified homestead, Skipton, in the C&O Canal Historical Park in Oldtown.
The project has revealed two structures, clusters of postmolds, palisades and activity areas.
For more information, call Roy Brown at 301-724-7769.
Pantry on the Go set in Flintstone
The Flintstone Charge of the United Methodist Church will sponsor a drive-thru Pantry on the Go on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. at Flintstone United Methodist Church.
Boxed food items will be placed in the vehicles while the driver remains inside.
Employers invited to Frostburg job fair
A community job fair will be held Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Place, 14 S. Water St., Frostburg.
The event is sponsored by Webstaurantstore, the city of Frostburg and FrostburgFirst.
Employers who wish to participate should RSVP to Laura J. Bennett, Frostburg community development director, by Oct. 29.
For more information, call 301-689-6000, ext. 105.
City retirees meet for breakfast
City of Cumberland retirees will meet for breakfast Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. at the Rock of Ages on Virginia Avenue.
Any questions, call Harvey at 301-777-0339.
