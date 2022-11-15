Schools perform in PAC
Both Northern and Southern Garrett high schools theater programs will hold performances at the Performing Arts Center at Garrett College.
The Northern High School Thespian Society will present “The Lightning Thief — The Percy Jackson Musical” on Nov. 17-19 at 7 p.m. Percy goes on a quest to battle monsters, navigate the world of Greek gods and solve the question, Who is the lightning thief? The show is appropriate for children ages 8 and up. To purchase tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1.
The Southern High School theater department will present its version of “Young Frankenstein” on Dec. 8-10 at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=152454.
Church offers free dinner
Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will hold a drive-thru Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The church will provide two serving lines for pickup.
Quilters hold meeting
The Schoolhouse Quilters Guild and the Creative Needles Quilters will meet Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the LaVale United Methodist fellowship hall, 565 National Highway.
Martha Strickland will demonstrate the steps for sewing a T-shirt quilt. Both quilting groups are accepting new members. For further information, visit www.schoolhousequiltersguild.org.
Thanksgiving service set
A community Thanksgiving service will be held Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Parish, 16 Washington St.
Service involves choir
An all-musical dedication service by the choir of First Congregational Church of Frostburg will be conducted Nov. 27 at 10:45 a.m. to celebrate new choir robes and several gifts to the church.
The church is located at 103 Bowery St., Frostburg.
Project review in LaVale
The LaVale Civic Improvement Association, in conjunction with the Braddock Run Watershed Association, will meet Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. in Room B of the LaVale Library, 815 National Highway.
The groups will review 2022 completed and ongoing projects. All residents of LaVale are members of the LCIA. For more information, call 301-697-1141 or visit www.lavale.org.
Annual concert online
Piedmont Presbyterian Church will present its annual Lights of Love Christmas benefit concert online Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
The concert will be shared at http://www.piedmontpresby.org instead of in the sanctuary. It will be archived for later viewing as well.
Donations will benefit Toys for Joy and Warm the Children. A tree will be lit in honor and memory of loved ones. Donations can be sent to Piedmont Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 51, Piedmont, WV 26750.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.