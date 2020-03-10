Benefit set for Shockey fire victim
The Barton American Legion will hold a cash bash to benefit Lois Shockey on March 21. Shockey lost everything in a recent fire that destroyed her house and belongings.
Tickets are available from any member or at the post. Patrons must be at least 21 years old. Food and beverages will be provided. Call the post at 301-463-6248 for more information.
Luke to hold public meeting March 11
The Luke Council will meet March 11 at 3:30 p.m. in the Luke City Building.
The meeting is open to the public and will be recorded.
Clothing giveaway at Frostburg pantry
Frostburg Interfaith Pantry will have a clothing giveaway March 21 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Participants should bring their own bags.
First United Bank to host blood drive
First United Bank & Trust will host a community blood drive in partnership with American Red Cross on March 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Center City Community Office, 115 W. Harrison St.
Anyone who is at least 17 years old, weighs a minimum of 110 pounds and is in generally good health can donate blood.
The entire process takes about an hour and all blood types are needed. Donors should bring a photo ID.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Walk-ins will be accepted. Any questions, contact Maureen Brewer at 301-533-2430 or email mbrewer@MyBank.com.
Nominations due for college award
The Garrett College board of trustees is inviting nominations for the Award for Outstanding Contributions to Garrett College.
To recommend a candidate for nomination, contact Marcia Knepp, executive assistant to the president, at 301-387-3056 or marcia.knepp@garrettcollege.edu to receive a nomination form and related materials.
Nominations must be submitted by April 3.
Prayer meeting set for spiritual needs
America Pray Now, an Evangelical nondenominational group of believers based in Ashburn, Va., will pray for the spiritual needs of Allegany County on March 27 at 6:30 p.m. on the first floor of the Holiday Inn Express in LaVale.
Any questions, call Jimmie Flanagan at 301-722-7828 or Pastor Mickey Stephens at 301-777-1670.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.