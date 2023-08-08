Native American program at Rocky Gap State Park
Rocky Gap State Park will sponsor an event that highlights the culture of the American Indian on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in the group camping area.
Roy Brown will conduct a youth-oriented program at the Eastern Woodland Wigwam constructed in 2015.
Demonstrations of Indian crafts, hands-on activities and Native American storytelling will be offered.
In the event of rain, the program will be moved to the campground amphitheater.
Constitution Park Day set Aug. 20, features free swim
The Friends of Constitution Park will host the first Constitution Park Day on Aug. 20.
The event will include a free swim at the park pool and free popcorn during the Concert in the Park that evening where Night Traveler will be performing starting at 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre to screen ‘From Here to Eternity’
The Frostburg Palace Theatre will continue its 2023 Raise the Roof Film Series on Aug. 17 with a screening of “From Here to Eternity.” Starring Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Cliff and Deborah Kerr, the film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. In 2002, the film was selected for preservation in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”
Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward putting a new roof on the theater.
Appel/Apple family reunion scheduled
The John Henry Appel/Apple family reunion will be held Aug. 19 at noon at the Little Orleans Campground Pavilion.
Families are asked to bring a favorite covered dish/dessert, eating utensils, drinks and auction items. For information, contact John Appel, 301-759-9220 or johnappel60@gmail.com.
Luke officials to meet
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Aug. 21 at 9 .m. in the auditorium of the Luke City Building.
A five minute speaking limit has been set for constituents. The meeting will be recorded.
