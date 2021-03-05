Church providing essential items
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will open for Bountiful Blessings March 11 from 4 to 6 p.m., drive-thru only.
Participants should bring a photo ID. Bags will be prepackaged with core items only.
Bridge traffic to be interrupted
The Baltimore Street Bridge will be reduced to a single lane at intermittent times on March 9 and 10 to allow a contractor to collect field data related to the replacement of the structure. Activities will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Parking on the bridge will be prohibited.
Questions can be directed to the Cumberland Engineering Department at 301-759-6600.
Paw Paw alumni cancel banquet
The Paw Paw High School Alumni annual banquet scheduled for Memorial Day weekend will not be held due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
The association will still award a scholarship to a graduating senior. Scholarship fund donations are being accepted at PPHS Alumni, P.O. Box 414, Paw Paw, WV 25434 .
To be added the email list for future events, contact pphsalumni@outlook.com.
Unemployment grants given
Checks to the 27,181 recipients identified by the Maryland Department of Labor for unemployment grants have been processed and mailed.
COVID-19 relief funding provided 32,000, one-time $1,000 grants to unemployment insurance filers who remain in adjudication and have not received unemployment payments.
