Church to hold Memorial Day Service
Trinity Assembly of God will hold its annual Memorial Day Service on May 30.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served at 7:30 a.m., with the presentation of the colors by the Frostburg American Legion at 8 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Maj. Gen. Melissa Rank, assistant Air Force surgeon general.
Mountain Ridge High School student Leah Boggs, the Frostburg State University saxophone quartet and Chris Skidmore will provide music.
Placing of the wreath will be done by Trinity’s Royal Rangers under the direction of Jeremy McKenzie and the MPACT Girl’s Clubs under the direction of Janet Williams.
The church is located at 19906 Old Midlothian Road, Midlothian. For more information, call the church at 301-689-3100.
Schaidt tuition fund applications due June 15
Applications are due June 15 for the Mortimer C. and Elizabeth Ann Schaidt Scholastic Tuition Fund, a competitive award available to members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The award is for the 2022-23 academic year.
Instructions and the application form can be found by visiting www.stpaulcumberland.org or by requesting the information from the church office.
The award can be used for the payment of tuition only at an accredited institution offering a two- or four-year degree, graduate degree or technical or vocational training.
In order to establish the applicant as a member, the applicant must have communed and contributed — in their own name — at least once in the past year. Additional questions should be directed to stpaulsscholarship2015@gmail.com.
Eastern college nursing application deadline June 1
The application deadline for the 2024 nursing cohort at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield, W.Va., is 4:30 p.m. June 1.
Applicants must complete an application to the college as well as a separate nursing program application. Program admission requirements are available on the college website at https://easternwv.edu/academics/nursing-program.
