Outdoor Club group to hold anniversary dinner
The Cumberland Outdoor Club Auxiliary will hold its anniversary dinner March 25 at 5 p.m. Reservations are required.
The auxiliary will meet March 27 at 7 p.m.
Garrett County board approves school calendar
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools 2023-24 school year will begin Sept. 5 and tentatively end June 7.
School board members recently approved the calendar, which was developed by a committee of 20 members consisting of parents, staff, administrators, a board member and student board member.
There are professional development days scheduled for each month. Parent-teacher conferences will be held once, on Jan. 31, 2024. All major holidays are also school holidays. Additional holidays include Oct. 13 and Nov. 27, 2023; and March 28 and April 2, 2024.
There are also 10 makeup days built into the calendar.
The full calendar is available on the school system’s website, www.gcps.net.
