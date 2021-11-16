No trash collection on Thanksgiving
The city of Cumberland will not have trash collection Nov. 25, the Thanksgiving holiday.
Collections will resume the following Monday. Co-mingled recycling containers are emptied on the first trash day of the week. Mixed paper recycling is on the second trash day.
The city’s trash and recycling collection is provided by Burgmeier’s Hauling Inc. at 301-777-0416, ext. 2402.
God’s Ark of Safety to host service
A community Thanksgiving service will be held Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at God’s Ark of Safety, 18606 Cherry Lane SW, Frostburg.
The service is being sponsored by First Congregational Church of Frostburg and God’s Ark of Safety.
Luke to hold public meeting Nov. 29
The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. To join the meeting via conference call, email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074. Callers will have to announce their names.
Women for Christ holds luncheon
The Women for Christ luncheon for November was attended by 74 ladies at the Cumberland Country Club.
The Rev. Susan Mason Remaly, who co-pastors with her husband at The Life Center in Ridgeley, W.Va., shared several Christian songs along with testimony.
Kelly Schrecenbast of Summer’s Woodwork Collective and her daughter explained how their woodworks originated with the family and displayed many of their crafts.
The next luncheon is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 11:45 a.m. Reservations may be made no later than Dec. 5 by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268, Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
