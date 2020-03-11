Workshop on youth with disabilities
The Allegany County Board of Education’s Family Support Services will present a workshop titled “Healthy Relationships” on March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jefferson School at the Finan Center.
Catherine Hughes, director of Family Support and Community Engagement Achieving True Self Inc., will discuss ideas of what is appropriate for young adolescents and teens with disabilities. RSVP by calling 240-920-6829.
Garrett GOP club to meet March 18
The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet March 18 at 7 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant. Those who want to order dinner should arrive at 6 p.m.
Will McGill will speak on “The Sunnis vs. the Shiites” and the differences of the sects of the Islam religion. With his father a Presbyterian missionary, McGill was raised in large part in Egypt and has continued to educate himself on the issues of the area.
Business topics to be discussed are involvement in Garrett County’s Women’s Equity Day event, an update on legislation of interest, voter registration training, programs at future meetings and member recruitment. Tickets for the annual quilt raffle will be distributed.
Anyone with questions can message the club on its Facebook page or call President Luanne Ruddell at 301-501-0444.
Church offers Lenten services
Wednesday night Lenten services continue at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Fourth and Arch streets, at 7 p.m.
Services, which will follow the liturgy of the Holden Evening Prayer Service, will be preceded by a Lenten dinner at 6 p.m. For dinner reservations, call 301-724-7250. A freewill offering will be collected.
Sunday worship with Holy Communion begins at 10 a.m.
Park Place sale to benefit charity
Park Place United Methodist Church, 80 National Highway, LaVale, will hold a rummage and bake sale April 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit charitable contributions.
‘Hee Haw’ show in Hyndman canceled
The Hyndman Londonderry Lions Club has canceled its 35th anniverary “Hee Haw” show due to concerns with the coronavirus.
Patrons can receive a refund for ticket purchases by contacting Sherri at Standard Bank, 814-842-3295.
